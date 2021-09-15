Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Scotland, 25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 25-22, 15-7

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8

Baltic def. West Central, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22

Bison def. Newell, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Castlewood def. Deuel, 13-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

Chamberlain def. Todd County, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

DeSmet def. Sioux Valley, 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-11

Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13

Deubrook def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-18, 31-29, 25-16

Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11

Great Plains Lutheran def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18

Hamlin def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 13-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 16-14

Hanson def. Canistota, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 8-25, 17-15

Harrisburg def. Dakota Valley, 26-24, 25-14, 25-9

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16

Howard def. Menno, 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18

Langford def. North Central Co-Op, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13

Madison def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17

Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8

Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 25-16, 33-31

Mott-Regent, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9, 15-8

Northwestern def. Miller, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10

Parkston def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-12, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17

Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-10, 13-25, 16-25, 15-7

Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-16

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Spearfish def. Lead-Deadwood, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Crow Creek, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24

Tea Area def. Parker, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Wagner def. Avon, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23

Warner def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22

White River def. Jones County, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-8

Wilmot def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Winner def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8

Yankton def. Huron, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

