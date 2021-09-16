Lopez leads San Jose against Austin FC after 3-goal outing

San Jose Earthquakes (6-9-9) vs. Austin FC (5-15-4)

Austin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +102, San Jose +246, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Lopez leads San Jose into a matchup with Austin FC after scoring three goals against Real Salt Lake.

Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-fifth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 36-22 through its first 24 games of MLS play.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

San Jose: Shea Salinas (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Nathan.