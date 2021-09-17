Houser expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (66-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-11, 5.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -228, Cubs +188; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The Brewers are 40-31 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .399 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .497.

The Cubs are 27-45 on the road. Chicago's lineup has 195 home runs this season, Ian Happ leads the club with 22 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 17-4. Hunter Strickland notched his first victory and Luis Urias went 5-for-6 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs for Milwaukee. Kyle Hendricks took his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar is second on the Brewers with 52 extra base hits and is batting .253.

Happ leads the Cubs with 41 extra base hits and 54 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .242 batting average, 6.42 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (back), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).