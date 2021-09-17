Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 6
Aitkin 22, Two Harbors 14
Andover 42, Rogers 10
Anoka 24, Burnsville 7
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
BOLD 28, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Lake of the Woods 14
Barnesville 28, Pelican Rapids 14
Barnum 24, Braham 0
Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14
Benson 40, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12
Blaine 26, Champlin Park 25
Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6
Bloomington Jefferson 21, Apple Valley 20
Bloomington Kennedy 40, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Blue Earth Area 48, Jackson County Central 14
Brainerd 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Breck 52, Concordia Academy 9
Breckenridge 6, Frazee 0, OT
Brooklyn Center 15, Minneapolis South 13
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 15, Minneapolis South 13
Buffalo 29, Delano 0
Cambridge-Isanti 21, St. Cloud Tech 0
Cannon Falls 57, Pine Island 21
Centennial 41, Totino-Grace 7
Chanhassen 14, Spring Lake Park 7
Chaska 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14
Chatfield 30, Caledonia 0
Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, Cass Lake-Bena 8
Dassel-Cokato 35, Annandale 27
Dawson-Boyd 49, Yellow Medicine East 8
Deer River 22, North Woods 16
Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Perham 0
Duluth East 25, Hermantown 22
East Grand Forks 27, Park Rapids 0
East Ridge 34, Hopkins 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Holdingford 7
Elk River 68, Coon Rapids 33
Esko 54, Proctor 8
Fairmont 41, Jordan 18
Fergus Falls 13, Pequot Lakes 6
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Park Christian 7
Fridley 34, St. Anthony 12
G-F-W 48, Cleveland 6
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 28, Win-E-Mac 22
Grand Rapids 20, Cloquet 13
Hancock 38, Rothsay 8
Hastings 28, Simley 14
Hawley 41, Crookston 18
Hill City/Northland 32, Cromwell 7
Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12
Hinckley-Finlayson 42, East Central 18
Irondale 34, Tartan 3
Kittson County Central 33, Northern Freeze 0
Lake City 46, Rochester Lourdes 32
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34, LeSueur-Henderson 6
Lake Park-Audubon 51, Red Lake 0
Lakeview 61, MACCRAY 0
Lakeville South 42, Eden Prairie 7
Lanesboro 38, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Litchfield 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Warroad 6
Mankato West 42, Owatonna 0
Maple Grove 35, Minnetonka 7
Marshall 45, New Ulm 8
Melrose 27, Minnewaska 22
Mesabi East 32, International Falls 6
Minneapolis North 35, North St. Paul 12
Minneapolis Southwest 36, Richfield 35
Minneota 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Monticello 30, St. Francis 28
Moose Lake/Willow River 36, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Mound Westonka 27, Park Center 21
Mountain Iron-Buhl 48, Ogilvie 26
Mountain Lake Area 43, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0
Murray County Central 33, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22
NCEUH 68, Laporte 0
Nevis 34, Blackduck 18
New London-Spicer 35, Holy Family Catholic 14
New Prague 56, Austin 30
New Richland-H-E-G 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
New Ulm Cathedral 48, St. James Area 30
New York Mills 20, Wadena-Deer Creek 12
North Branch 50, Mora 0
Northfield 31, Rochester John Marshall 7
Norwood-Young America 14, Belle Plaine 7
Ortonville 54, Bertha-Hewitt 38
Osakis 45, Staples-Motley 0
Osseo 46, Forest Lake 20
Ottertail Central 37, Underwood 14
Parkers Prairie 32, Roseau 6
Pierz 34, Montevideo 6
Pine City 32, Hibbing 21
Pipestone 34, Sibley East 9
Polk County West 42, Fosston 6
Princeton 63, Little Falls 35
Prior Lake 42, Edina 21
Providence Academy 38, Academy Force 16
Red Lake County 46, Bagley 22
Red Rock Central 18, Renville County West 16
Red Wing 32, Albert Lea 7
Redwood Valley 8, Maple River 7
Robbinsdale Cooper 49, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14
Rochester Mayo 42, Rochester Century 0
Rock Ridge 36, Duluth Denfeld 6
Rockford 46, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 22
Rocori 22, St. Cloud Apollo 20
Rosemount 17, Lakeville North 0
Royalton 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13
Rush City 36, Crosby-Ironton 8
Rushford-Peterson 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
Sauk Centre 43, Paynesville 26
Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Alexandria 13
Shakopee 63, Farmington 20
Silver Bay 34, McGregor 24
Spectrum 14, Columbia Heights 12
Spring Grove 28, Mabel-Canton 26
Springfield 40, Wabasso 28
St. Agnes 39, St. Croix Lutheran 0
St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33
St. Louis Park 31, Two Rivers 7
St. Peter 46, Worthington 6
St. Thomas Academy 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 14
Stewartville 35, Faribault 26
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7
Triton 48, Dover-Eyota 19
Upsala/Swanville 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28
Verndale 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Waconia 21, Orono 7
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Stephen-Argyle 13
Waseca 22, Tri-City United 8
Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8
Wayzata 34, St. Michael-Albertville 14
West Central/Ashby 34, Pillager 0
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 21
White Bear Lake 26, Mounds View 20
Willmar 65, Big Lake 0
Winona Cotter 33, Wabasha-Kellogg 12
Zimmerman 21, St. Cloud Cathedral 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Moorhead vs. Bemidji, ccd.
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ccd.
