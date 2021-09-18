Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Billings Central 37, Havre 7

Billings West 42, Great Falls 0

Bozeman 31, Belgrade 0

Browning 40, East Helena 22

Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 7

Chinook 50, Hays-Lodgepole 14

Columbia Falls 48, Libby 0

Dillon 36, Sidney 14

Fairview 62, Lodge Grass 20

Fort Benton 27, Belt 20

Frenchtown 47, Corvallis 6

Glasgow 50, Colstrip 0

Great Falls Russell 56, Billings Skyview 14

Hamilton 49, Butte Central 14

Helena Capital 49, Missoula Big Sky 0

Laurel 28, Lewistown (Fergus) 21

Malta 41, Shepherd 12

Miles City 42, Glendive 24

Missoula Loyola 39, Conrad 12

Missoula Sentinel 29, Kalispell Glacier 21

Park City 52, Lone Peak 14

Polson 62, Ronan 8

Red Lodge 16, Big Timber 7

Richey-Lambert 56, Gardiner 0

Roundup 28, Wolf Point 27, OT

Three Forks 33, Anaconda 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

