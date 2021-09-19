Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 45, Schurz 6
Beardstown 28, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 27
Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0
Bowen 28, Chicago CICS-Longwood 16
Brooks Academy 54, Chicago King 14
Chatham Glenwood 42, Decatur MacArthur 34
Chicago (Clark) 68, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 6
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 16, Payton 14
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 40, Chicago Roosevelt 16
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) def. Chicago Marshall, forfeit
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 22, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 0
Chicago Little Village 61, Gage Park 7
Chicago Sullivan 13, Lake View 0
Collins Academy 6, Kelly 0
Danville 52, Richwoods 35
Dyett 20, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6
East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 0
Eldorado def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Fulton 42, Madison 0
Glenbard West 63, Proviso West 0
Jacksonville Routt 32, Unity/Seymour Co-op 26
Julian 48, Chicago Washington 0
Leo 28, DePaul College Prep 14
Lindblom 32, Dunbar 22
Morgan Park 57, Curie 0
Nazareth 24, Niles Notre Dame 21
Normal Community 29, Peoria Notre Dame 22
Olney (Richland County) 46, Pinckneyville 20
Orangeville 34, Freeport (Aquin) 26
Pawnee 50, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 6
Rich Township 46, Harvey Thornton 0
Rockford Lutheran 14, Rock Falls 8
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 28, Gilman Iroquois West 14
Steinmetz 34, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 0
Walther Christian Academy 29, Palestine-Hutsonville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) vs. Polo, ccd.
Moweaqua Central A&M vs. Clinton, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
