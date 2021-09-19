Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amundsen 45, Schurz 6

Beardstown 28, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 27

Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0

Bowen 28, Chicago CICS-Longwood 16

Brooks Academy 54, Chicago King 14

Chatham Glenwood 42, Decatur MacArthur 34

Chicago (Clark) 68, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 6

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 16, Payton 14

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 40, Chicago Roosevelt 16

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) def. Chicago Marshall, forfeit

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 22, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 0

Chicago Little Village 61, Gage Park 7

Chicago Sullivan 13, Lake View 0

Collins Academy 6, Kelly 0

Danville 52, Richwoods 35

Dyett 20, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6

East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 0

Eldorado def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Fulton 42, Madison 0

Glenbard West 63, Proviso West 0

Jacksonville Routt 32, Unity/Seymour Co-op 26

Julian 48, Chicago Washington 0

Leo 28, DePaul College Prep 14

Lindblom 32, Dunbar 22

Morgan Park 57, Curie 0

Nazareth 24, Niles Notre Dame 21

Normal Community 29, Peoria Notre Dame 22

Olney (Richland County) 46, Pinckneyville 20

Orangeville 34, Freeport (Aquin) 26

Pawnee 50, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 6

Rich Township 46, Harvey Thornton 0

Rockford Lutheran 14, Rock Falls 8

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 28, Gilman Iroquois West 14

Steinmetz 34, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 0

Walther Christian Academy 29, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) vs. Polo, ccd.

Moweaqua Central A&M vs. Clinton, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

