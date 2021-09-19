Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Viera 44, East River 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miami vs. Miami Edison, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Jaren Hall threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 yards on seven carries, leading No. 23 BYU to a 27-17 victory over No. 19 Arizona State.KEEP READING
