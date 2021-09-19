Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Hickory Home 42, Carolina Pride 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Tyrese White ran for 103 yards and Abilene Christian piled up 27 points in the second quarter to defeat Division II-member UT Permian Basin 34-9.
