Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bridgeport Tournament=
Bayard def. Leyton, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-23
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-16
Leyton def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25
Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 26-24
Perkins County def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21
Central City Tournament=
Adams Central def. Central City, 25-5, 25-11
Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-21
Lexington def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-17
Championship=
Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-22
Consolation=
Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
Wood River def. Central City, 25-20, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Hastings def. Wood River, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15
Semifinal=
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23
Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-21
Seventh Place=
Boone Central def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13
Third Place=
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-20
Central Valley Tournament=
Central Valley def. Giltner, 2-0
West Holt def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 13-25, 25-20
Championship=
Central Valley def. West Holt, 2-1
Third Place=
Kenesaw def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-12
Cross County Tournament=
Cross County def. East Butler, 25-14, 26-24
Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-22
Cross County def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-8
High Plains Community def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23
High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-13
High Plains Community def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21
Nebraska Lutheran def. Cross County, 25-12, 25-5
Nebraska Lutheran def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-22
Osceola def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-21
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-21
CWC Tournament=
CWC def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. CWC, 25-12, 25-14
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-9
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-8
Twin Loup def. CWC, 25-22, 25-23
Twin Loup def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-12
Fairbury Tournament=
Championship=
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-21
Fifth Place=
David City def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-23
Pool A=
Auburn def. David City, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-15
Syracuse def. David City, 25-5, 25-21
Pool B=
Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-11
Fairbury def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-16
Tri County def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Third Place=
Auburn def. Tri County, 28-26, 25-23
Fillmore Central Tournament=
Black Pool=
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-18
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-13
Sutton def. Milford, 26-24, 25-21
Championship=
Sutton def. Raymond Central, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-21
Purple Pool=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14
Raymond Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-22, 25-21
Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-8
Third Place=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-19, 25-16
Gibbon Tournament=
Burwell def. Centura, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21
Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-10
Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-17
Gibbon def. Centura, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21
Gibbon def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-17
Gothenburg Harvest Festival=
Aurora def. Chadron, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. St. Paul, 25-17, 24-26, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25
Minden def. Chadron, 25-20, 26-24
Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-23, 25-22
Ogallala def. Chadron, 10-25, 26-24, 25-18
St. Paul def. Aurora, 25-18, 17-25, 25-12
St. Paul def. Ogallala, 25-14, 25-19
York def. Minden, 25-12, 26-28, 25-21
York def. Ogallala, 25-19, 32-30
Hemingford Invitational=
Pool A=
Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-15
Pool B=
Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-16
Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-14, 25-19
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-13
Logan View Booster Club Invitational=
Homer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 25-21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Homer, 25-15, 25-17
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Schuyler, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21
Yutan def. Homer, 25-15, 25-14
Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-15
Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-5
LPS Volleyball Classic=
Gold Bracket=
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-12
Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19
Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 25-17
Championship=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-14, 25-18
Consolation=
Lincoln Southwest def. Bellevue West, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 26-24
Fifth Place=
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 25-18
Semifinal=
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Norris, 25-16, 25-16
Third Place=
Norris def. Gretna, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
Silver Bracket=
Elkhorn def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-15
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-10, 25-20
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21
Championship=
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-21
Consolation=
Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-19, 25-8
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 32-30, 18-25, 25-19
Semifinal=
Elkhorn def. Lincoln East, 25-14, 25-18
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21
Third Place=
Elkhorn def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-18
McCook Tournament=
Alliance def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-7, 25-13
Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-17
McCook def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-15
Southwest def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15
Championship=
Alliance def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-16
Consolation=
Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-16
Gering def. Valentine, 22-25, 25-11, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Chase County def. Gering, 25-14, 25-18
Semifinal=
Alliance def. Cambridge, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19
Southwest def. McCook, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Valentine def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-13, 25-16
Third Place=
Cambridge def. McCook, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17
MPCC Tournament=
Hi-Line def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-11
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-17
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-20
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-17, 25-20
Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-13
Sutherland def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Ord Invitational=
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-13
Fifth Place=
Stuart def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 27-29, 25-17
Pool A=
Amherst def. Ord, 27-25, 25-17
Amherst def. Stuart, 25-18, 25-23
Ord def. Stuart, 25-13, 25-16
Pool B=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-13
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-10
O'Neill def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 25-21
Third Place=
O'Neill def. Ord, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24
Seward Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-14
Fifth Place=
Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17
Pool A=
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-12
Seward def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-18
Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-12
Wahoo def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-19
Wahoo def. Seward, 25-19, 25-20
Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-16
Pool B=
Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-14
Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-13
Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 26-24
Seventh Place=
Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 30-28
Third Place=
Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 25-21, 25-18
Stanton Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8
Crofton def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-18
Ponca def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-23
Championship=
Battle Creek def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18
Consolation=
Arlington def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 21-28, 30-28
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-13
Fifth Place=
Stanton def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-20
Semifinal=
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-13
Seventh Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-17
Third Place=
Crofton def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-22
Superior Triangular=
Alma def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-21
Superior def. Alma, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16
Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-22
Tekamah-Herman Tournament=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-9
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-9
Omaha Roncalli def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-22, 24-26, 27-25
Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-15, 27-25
Tekamah-Herman def. Fort Calhoun, 25-17, 25-13
Winnebago Tournament=
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-20, 25-21
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 25-19
Santee def. Walthill, 25-13, 26-24
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-18
Winnebago def. Santee, 25-23, 25-19
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 25-21
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
