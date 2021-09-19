Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Cypress Park 62, Cypress Springs 7

¶ The Woodlands College Park 38, Klein 24

CLASS 5A=

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 72, Houston Northside 0

¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 22, Houston Waltrip 10

¶ Katy Paetow 65, Fort Bend Kempner 0

¶ Richmond Foster 64, Houston Milby 0

CLASS 4A=

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

¶ Freeport Brazosport 48, Pasadena 0

OTHER=

¶ Yates 54, KIPP Sunnyside 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDade vs. Concordia, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 7:36 AM

Sports

Army scores early and often in 52-21 victory over UConn

September 19, 2021 7:36 AM

Sports

Eddie George picks up first win as Tennessee St. coach

September 19, 2021 7:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service