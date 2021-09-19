Sports
Stephen F. Austin sinks Mississippi Valley St. with defense
Trae Self threw for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin's defense produced two touchdowns and the Lumberjacks dismantled Mississippi Valley State 58-13 on Saturday.
After forcing the Delta Devils to three-and-out on the opening drive, Self threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson to end a five-play, 66-yard drive.
Gipson finished with 131 yards receiving on three receptions and with two scores.
On Mississippi State's following drive, Jeremiah Walker intercepted Conor Regan on third-and-nine and returned it 40 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead.
The Delta Devils followed up that miscue with another when Amad Murray forced a fumble on Dederrian Williams which was recovered by Stephen F. Austin's (2-1) Chance Hill. Chris Campos then made a 46-yard field goal for the Lumberjacks.
Myles Brooks later picked off Regan and returned it 14 yards for a 24-3 advantage en route to a 38-13 halftime lead.
Caleb Johnson ran for 89 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for the Delta Devils (0-2).
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Comments