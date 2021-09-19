Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brawley, Calif. 49, Gila Ridge 13

Chandler Prep 64, San Carlos 0

Scottsdale Christian 48, San Tan Charter 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Miami of Ohio overwhelms FCS-squad Long Island 42-7

September 19, 2021 12:40 AM

Sports

Army scores early and often in 52-21 victory over UConn

September 19, 2021 12:40 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 12:40 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service