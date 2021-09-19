Sports

Big second half helps Florida Atlantic roll past Fordham

The Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla.

N'Kosi Perry threw for 278 yards and Florida Atlantic added 248 yards on the ground in a 45-14 victory over FCS-member Fordham on Saturday night.

The Owls (2-1) led 14-7 at halftime before erupting with 31 points in the second half.

Perry threw both his touchdown passes in the third quarter. After Fordham drew within 28-14, the Owls scored the game's final 17 points in the fourth.

Tim DeMorat threw two touchdown passes but the Rams (0-3) managed only 237 total yards and 11 first downs. FAU had 549 yards and 32 first downs.

Perry was 27-of-43 passing for the 278 yards and two scores. His primary target was LaJohntay Wester with 10 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

