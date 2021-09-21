Sports

Former ace Severino rejoins Yankees after out nearly 2 years

The Associated Press

FILE - In this June 20, 2021, file photo, njured New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino watches from the dugout during a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York. Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday's, Sept. 20, 2021, series opener against the Texas Rangers and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use Severino out of the bullpen. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - In this June 20, 2021, file photo, njured New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino watches from the dugout during a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York. Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday's, Sept. 20, 2021, series opener against the Texas Rangers and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use Severino out of the bullpen. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Kathy Willens AP
NEW YORK

Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday's series opener against Texas and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. New York began the day 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

The 27-year-old Severino has completed his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. The right-hander made four minor league appearances totalling 10 2/3 innings for Tampa, Hudson Valley and Somerset, allowing four runs, five hits and one home run with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

A 19-game winner in 2018, he was limited by shoulder soreness to three appearances in 2019, the first on Sept. 17 and the last on Sept. 28, plus a pair of postseason starts that Oct. 7 against Minnesota in the AL Division Series and Oct. 15 against Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Right-hander Sal Romano was released by the Yankees to open a roster spot.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Rogers expected to start as Miami hosts Washington

September 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Padres

September 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Quantrill expected to start for the Indians against the Royals

September 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

September 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Atlanta Braves to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks

September 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Jax expected to start for the Twins against Cubs

September 21, 2021 3:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service