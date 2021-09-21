Blackburn scheduled to start as Oakland hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (81-69, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (82-68, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (8-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -127, Mariners +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 40-35 in home games in 2020. Oakland is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 103 total runs batted in.

The Mariners are 39-36 in road games. Seattle has slugged .382 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .476.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Tyler Anderson earned his seventh victory and Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Seattle. Sean Manaea registered his ninth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 69 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Seager leads the Mariners with 59 extra base hits and is batting .211.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).