Browns’ Landry on IR, receiver will miss at least 3 games

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, right, runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

For the first time in his NFL career, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss a game because of an injury.

And not just one.

Landry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament, meaning he must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated. At this point, it's not clear when the five-time Pro Bowler will be back.

A model of consistency and durability as a pro, Landry got hurt after catching a short pass and picking up 9 yards on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Houston Texans.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry was “week to week” and that it was still not clear whether Landry would go on IR.

The 28-year-old Landry will now be sidelined for games against Chicago, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Chargers before he can return, and it's possible he could be out longer depending on the severity of his sprained medial collateral ligament.

Landry had never missed a game for any reason in eight years before he was forced to sit one in 2020 because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

Because of this injury, Landry's streak of catching at least two passes ended at 111 straight games — the fourth-longest streak in history. Landry has six receptions for 80 yards and two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

In four seasons with Cleveland, Landry has 242 catches for 3,070 yards and 13 TDs. Landry caught at least 84 passes — with a career-high of 112 in 2017 in his first four seasons with Miami, which drafted him in the second round in 2014.

Landry is one of Cleveland's team leaders, and his absence will be felt on and off the field.

“You never want to lose a player in the caliber of Jarvis, but even more-so the leadership he brings,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said Sunday. “When things are not going well, the stuff that he can say to the guys and is just another voice who we have to lean on.”

While Landry won't be available, the Browns could get back star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week when they host the Chicago Bears. Beckham hasn't played since injuring his knee on Oct. 25 and undergoing season-ending surgery.

Beckham has been inactive for Cleveland's first two games, but signs are pointing to him making his season debut this week.

Stefanski said no decision had been made about Beckham’s availability, and his return would not be related to Landry’s status.

Whether Beckham can play or not, the Browns will have to rely on young receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie Anthony Schwartz. Rashard Higgins, who has been a security blanket for Mayfield the past two seasons, could also have an expanded role.