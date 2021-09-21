Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14
Britton-Hecla def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-19
Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16
Centerville def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
Chester def. Parker, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13
Clark/Willow Lake def. Lake Preston, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Bennett County, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-3, 25-9, 25-12
DeSmet def. James Valley Christian, 25-9, 26-24, 25-13
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Howard, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5
Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11
Edgemont def. Crawford, Neb., 25-17, 13-25, 25-11, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-10, 25-10, 24-26, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24
Freeman def. Scotland, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-8
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 15-12
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-9, 25-18
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 12-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12
Langford def. Wilmot, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10
Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22
Miller def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22
Parkston def. Winner, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13
Platte-Geddes def. Burke, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9
Potter County def. Ipswich, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11
Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20
Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 16-14
Spearfish def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11
Sully Buttes def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
Tea Area def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18
Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-6, 25-13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
Viborg-Hurley def. Menno, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21
Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-6, 25-6, 25-16
Warner def. Groton Area, 25-8, 25-9, 25-8
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 15-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakota Tech vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.
