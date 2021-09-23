Sports

White Sox-Tigers game postponed until Monday due to rain

The Associated Press

Fans watch Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal bat as rain falls during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Fans watch Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal bat as rain falls during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
DETROIT

Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The Tigers stalled the White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

Chicago's magic number for clinching the division remain at two. It plays the second-place Cleveland Indians on the road in a five-game series beginning Thursday.

The White Sox are closing in on their first division title in 13 years.

