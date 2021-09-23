Montreal visits the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

CF Montreal (10-8-7) vs. Columbus Crew (8-11-7)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -101, Montreal +258, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on Montreal in Eastern Conference play.

The Crew compiled a 12-6-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 10-1-0 in home matches. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall a season ago while going 4-5-1 on the road. Montreal scored 34 goals last season and recorded 22 assists.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Waylon Francis, Aidan Morris (injured).

Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Aljaz Struna (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured).