Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-8, 25-17
Bennington def. Blair, 27-25, 25-19, 25-19
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14
Burwell def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 26-24, 25-22, 25-10
Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-11, 15-8
Columbus def. Seward, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15
Creighton def. Wausa, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 8-25, 16-14
Cross County def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12
David City def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9
Douglas County West def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13
Giltner def. Nebraska Lutheran, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Grand Island def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Gretna def. Papillion-LaVista, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-23
Hastings def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Weeping Water, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 20-25, 25-13, 25-18
Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-11, 14-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-7, 25-16, 25-18
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman
Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-7, 25-16
Millard North def. Millard South, 16-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-16, 15-10
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18
North Central def. CWC, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-9, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19
Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15
Osmond def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-11, 29-27, 25-16
Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16
Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 26-24, 28-26, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22
Santee def. Walthill, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
St. Mary's def. West Holt, 25-15, 14-25, 25-10, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-17
Sutton def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-18, 25-12, 28-26
Thayer Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13
Twin River def. Madison, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17
Wood River def. Holdrege, 15-25, 17-15, 17-15
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16
Amherst def. Overton, 26-24, 25-27, 25-20
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-17, 20-25, 25-9
Arlington Triangular=
Arlington def. Conestoga, 11-25, 25-17, 25-13
Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 32-30, 27-25
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-12
Centura Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-17, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-10
Elba Triangular=
Fullerton def. Osceola, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13
Osceola def. Elba, 25-20, 25-15
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 25-21
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-18
Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-11, 25-23
Gering Triangular=
Gering def. Mitchell, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15
Mitchell def. Sidney, 25-17, 27-25, 0-0
Sidney def. Gering, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19
Howells-Dodge Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 25-10
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-19, 25-18
Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-10, 25-20
Kearney Catholic Triangular=
Grand Island Northwest def. Kearney Catholic, 25-20, 25-21
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-10, 20-25, 25-17
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 26-24, 25-17
Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-14, 25-20
Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21
Leyton Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-19
Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-16
Loomis Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Loomis, 26-24, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-18
Minatare Triangular=
Bayard def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-16
Bayard def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-12
South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13
Ralston Triangular=
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 11-25, 26-24, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-11
Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-16
Red Cloud Triangular=
Blue Hill def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-17
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-19
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10
Riverside Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-10, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-16
Southern Valley Triangular=
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-10
Southern Valley def. Axtell, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
St. Francis Triangular=
Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-7
Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 25-19, 25-19
Sutherland Triangular=
Sutherland def. Cozad
Sutherland def. Maxwell
Valentine Triangular=
Stuart def. Mullen, 25-4, 24-26, 25-19
Stuart def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22
Winnebago Triangular=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 25-14
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-10
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-10
Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments