Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 41, Central Clinton, DeWitt 10

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque, Senior 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

This Date in Baseball

September 24, 2021 9:45 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 9:45 PM

Sports

Swiatek, Kvitova, Sakkari, Kontaveit in Ostrava Open semis

September 24, 2021 9:45 PM

Sports

Youth football coach accused of pushing 11-year-old

September 24, 2021 9:45 PM

News

Blackhawks G Lankinen held out because of COVID-19 protocol

September 24, 2021 9:45 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service