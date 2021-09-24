Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Medicine Lodge 34, Moundridge 30

SM South 19, Olathe East 17

Topeka Seaman 57, Topeka West 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 24, 2021 11:08 AM

