Austin FC hosts Los Angeles, looks to halt 3-game home slide

LA Galaxy (11-9-5) vs. Austin FC (5-16-4)

Austin; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +142, Los Angeles +169, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC hosts Los Angeles looking to break a three-game home losing streak.

Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-sixth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 40-25 through its first 25 games of MLS play.

The Galaxy put together a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-2 in road matches. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

Los Angeles: Derrick Williams.