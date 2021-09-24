Gibson scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-95, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-74, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Sam Howard (3-4, 5.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-8, 3.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -220, Pirates +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will meet on Friday.

The Phillies are 45-33 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is slugging .411 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .616 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 23-54 away from home. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .374.

The Phillies won the last meeting 12-6. Aaron Nola recorded his ninth victory and J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Anthony Banda registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 73 extra base hits and is batting .310.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 61 extra base hits and is batting .291.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow), Jacob Stallings: (concussion).