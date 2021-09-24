Castellanos scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-55, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-104, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +187, Dodgers -225; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will face off on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 29-46 in home games in 2020. Arizona is slugging .381 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .417 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Dodgers are 46-32 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .420 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a slugging percentage of .536.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Julio Urias recorded his 18th victory and Muncy went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Merrill Kelly took his 10th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is slugging .402.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 90 RBIs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .226 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), Cody Bellinger: (rib), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).