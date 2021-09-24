Gray scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (64-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-75, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (7-8, 3.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -185, Nationals +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 40-37 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .425 this season. Joey Votto leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Nationals are 29-46 on the road. Washington has slugged .420 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .559.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Patrick Corbin earned his ninth victory and Soto went 3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Luis Castillo registered his 16th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Votto leads the Reds with 33 home runs and is batting .270.

Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and has 92 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (thumb).