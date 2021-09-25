Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison def. East Jackson, forfeit

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 17

Ann Arbor Huron 38, Monroe 14

Auburn Hills Avondale 21, Ferndale 0

Bad Axe 48, Caro 6

Battle Creek Harper Creek 60, Jackson Northwest 22

Bay City John Glenn 34, Bridgeport 0

Beal City 55, Evart 20

Belleville 21, Dearborn Fordson 19

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Benzie Central 32, Elk Rapids 14

Berkley 31, Troy Athens 20

Birmingham Groves 22, Oak Park 14, OT

Breckenridge 26, St. Ignace LaSalle 16

Brighton 28, Northville 27

Brimley def. Engadine, forfeit

Brownstown Woodhaven 33, Allen Park 28

Burton Bendle 34, Flint Southwestern 16

Byron Center 45, Grand Rapids Northview 29

Cadillac 22, Gaylord 0

Caledonia 42, Grand Haven 13

Carney-Nadeau def. Ontonagon, forfeit

Cassopolis 15, Decatur 12

Cedar Springs 54, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 23

Centreville 32, White Pigeon 16

Cheboygan 60, Tawas 28

Chelsea 48, Adrian 6

Clare 55, Pinconning 0

Clarkston 20, Oxford 17

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 65, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 30

Clinton 49, Brooklyn Columbia Central 6

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 37, Romeo 34

Coldwater 37, Marshall 30

Coopersville 24, Allendale 6

Crystal Falls Forest Park 30, Norway 28

DeWitt 57, Grand Ledge 15

Detroit Cass Tech def. Detroit East English, forfeit

Detroit Douglass def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit

Detroit King def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit

Detroit Osborn 42, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8

Detroit Pershing 32, Detroit Cody 0

Detroit Renaissance 27, Detroit Central 24

Dexter 69, Ann Arbor Pioneer 13

Durand 60, Otisville Lakeville 6

East Jordan 38, Oscoda 0

Eben Junction Superior Central def. Pickford, forfeit

Ecorse 32, Detroit University Prep 0

Edwardsburg 49, Plainwell 0

Essexville Garber 26, Birch Run 20, OT

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 33, Utica 14

Frankenmuth 48, Freeland 21

Frankfort 14, Johannesburg-Lewiston 8

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7

Gladwin 56, Sanford-Meridian 0

Goodrich 19, Corunna 14

Grand Blanc 48, Flint Powers 7

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 47, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 7

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 45, Greenville 6

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 17, East Grand Rapids 14

Grand Rapids Union 41, Holland 28

Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Fruitport 14

Grandville 49, Jenison 8

Grant 20, Fremont 14

Hamtramck def. Detroit University Science, forfeit

Harbor Beach 47, Sandusky 8

Harrison 24, Beaverton 13

Hartland 22, Plymouth 0

Hillsdale 38, Blissfield 35

Homer 28, Union City 22

Howell 48, Salem 8

Hudson 22, Ida 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Holland Christian 16

Indian River-Inland Lakes 53, Fife Lake Forest Area 0

Iron Mountain 28, Bark River-Harris 22

Jonesville 62, Springport 6

Kalamazoo Hackett 77, Coloma 0

Kingsley 24, Grayling 20

Laingsburg 28, Bath 14

Lake Odessa Lakewood 18, Harbor Springs 0

Lansing Catholic 41, Ionia 14

Lansing Everett def. East Lansing, forfeit

Lapeer 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6

Lawton 63, Niles Brandywine 14

Lenawee Christian 47, Colon 21

Livonia Churchill 56, Dearborn 21

Ludington 41, Muskegon Heights 12

Mancelona 14, Kalkaska 8

Manchester 37, Quincy 30

Marine City 55, Clinton Township Clintondale 12

Marion 54, Baldwin 12

Marquette 43, Gladstone 12

Martin 62, Bloomingdale 0

Mason 47, Lansing Eastern 20

Mason County Central 50, Shelby 0

McBain 48, Lake City 22

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 62, Detroit Voyageur 6

Mesick 42, Kingston 30

Michigan Center 49, Grass Lake 14

Milan 43, Flat Rock 8

Milford 18, Walled Lake Western 15

Montague 14, Ravenna 7

Morley-Stanwood 20, White Cloud 10

Morrice 58, Merritt Academy 8

Mount Pleasant 26, Midland 19

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 58, Caseville 12

Muskegon 62, Wyoming 0

Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Zeeland East 30

Napoleon 41, Hanover-Horton 29

Negaunee 43, Ishpeming 0

Newberry 34, Rudyard 28

North Branch 20, Almont 14, OT

North Central 72, Rapid River 0

Olivet 63, Perry 6

Ortonville Brandon 28, Owosso 7

Peck 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 42

Petersburg Summerfield 36, Adrian Madison 8

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Fowler 6

Pinckney 50, Jackson 20

Pontiac ND 28, Dearborn Divine Child 14

Pontiac def. Royal Oak, forfeit

Portage Central 23, Battle Creek Lakeview 22

Portage Northern 24, Mattawan 7

Portland 49, Charlotte 7

Reed City 22, Big Rapids 7

Reese 35, Cass City 20

Riverview 22, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 6

Rochester Adams 35, Birmingham Seaholm 0

Rockford 21, Hudsonville 16

Rogers City 38, Posen 0

Saginaw Heritage 28, Bay City Central 21

Saginaw Swan Valley 29, Alma 28

Saline 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

South Haven def. Allegan, forfeit

Sparta 21, Belding 14, OT

Spring Lake 42, Hamilton 21

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 7

St. Joseph 75, Okemos 0

St. Louis 42, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 7

Sterling Heights Stevenson 31, Macomb Dakota 16

Sturgis 36, Otsego 21

Three Rivers def. Dowagiac Union, forfeit

Traverse City Central 56, Petoskey 0

Traverse City West 40, Alpena 0

Trenton 34, Lincoln Park 7

Troy 14, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Unionville-Sebewaing 48, Brown City 14

Vestaburg def. Onekama, forfeit

Vicksburg 21, Niles 14

Warren Fitzgerald 60, Hazel Park 14

West Bloomfield 28, Lake Orion 21

Westland John Glenn def. Livonia Franklin, forfeit

Westwood 54, Manistique 0

Whiteford 58, Sand Creek 30

Whitehall 33, North Muskegon 0

Zeeland West 48, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedarville vs. Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 8:05 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 8:05 AM

Sports

Bulls’ Williams could miss start of season with ankle injury

September 25, 2021 8:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service