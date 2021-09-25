Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison def. East Jackson, forfeit
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 17
Ann Arbor Huron 38, Monroe 14
Auburn Hills Avondale 21, Ferndale 0
Bad Axe 48, Caro 6
Battle Creek Harper Creek 60, Jackson Northwest 22
Bay City John Glenn 34, Bridgeport 0
Beal City 55, Evart 20
Belleville 21, Dearborn Fordson 19
Benzie Central 32, Elk Rapids 14
Berkley 31, Troy Athens 20
Birmingham Groves 22, Oak Park 14, OT
Breckenridge 26, St. Ignace LaSalle 16
Brighton 28, Northville 27
Brimley def. Engadine, forfeit
Brownstown Woodhaven 33, Allen Park 28
Burton Bendle 34, Flint Southwestern 16
Byron Center 45, Grand Rapids Northview 29
Cadillac 22, Gaylord 0
Caledonia 42, Grand Haven 13
Carney-Nadeau def. Ontonagon, forfeit
Cassopolis 15, Decatur 12
Cedar Springs 54, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 23
Centreville 32, White Pigeon 16
Cheboygan 60, Tawas 28
Chelsea 48, Adrian 6
Clare 55, Pinconning 0
Clarkston 20, Oxford 17
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 65, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 30
Clinton 49, Brooklyn Columbia Central 6
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 37, Romeo 34
Coldwater 37, Marshall 30
Coopersville 24, Allendale 6
Crystal Falls Forest Park 30, Norway 28
DeWitt 57, Grand Ledge 15
Detroit Cass Tech def. Detroit East English, forfeit
Detroit Douglass def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit
Detroit King def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit
Detroit Osborn 42, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8
Detroit Pershing 32, Detroit Cody 0
Detroit Renaissance 27, Detroit Central 24
Dexter 69, Ann Arbor Pioneer 13
Durand 60, Otisville Lakeville 6
East Jordan 38, Oscoda 0
Eben Junction Superior Central def. Pickford, forfeit
Ecorse 32, Detroit University Prep 0
Edwardsburg 49, Plainwell 0
Essexville Garber 26, Birch Run 20, OT
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 33, Utica 14
Frankenmuth 48, Freeland 21
Frankfort 14, Johannesburg-Lewiston 8
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7
Gladwin 56, Sanford-Meridian 0
Goodrich 19, Corunna 14
Grand Blanc 48, Flint Powers 7
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 47, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 7
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 45, Greenville 6
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 17, East Grand Rapids 14
Grand Rapids Union 41, Holland 28
Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Fruitport 14
Grandville 49, Jenison 8
Grant 20, Fremont 14
Hamtramck def. Detroit University Science, forfeit
Harbor Beach 47, Sandusky 8
Harrison 24, Beaverton 13
Hartland 22, Plymouth 0
Hillsdale 38, Blissfield 35
Homer 28, Union City 22
Howell 48, Salem 8
Hudson 22, Ida 14
Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Holland Christian 16
Indian River-Inland Lakes 53, Fife Lake Forest Area 0
Iron Mountain 28, Bark River-Harris 22
Jonesville 62, Springport 6
Kalamazoo Hackett 77, Coloma 0
Kingsley 24, Grayling 20
Laingsburg 28, Bath 14
Lake Odessa Lakewood 18, Harbor Springs 0
Lansing Catholic 41, Ionia 14
Lansing Everett def. East Lansing, forfeit
Lapeer 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6
Lawton 63, Niles Brandywine 14
Lenawee Christian 47, Colon 21
Livonia Churchill 56, Dearborn 21
Ludington 41, Muskegon Heights 12
Mancelona 14, Kalkaska 8
Manchester 37, Quincy 30
Marine City 55, Clinton Township Clintondale 12
Marion 54, Baldwin 12
Marquette 43, Gladstone 12
Martin 62, Bloomingdale 0
Mason 47, Lansing Eastern 20
Mason County Central 50, Shelby 0
McBain 48, Lake City 22
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 62, Detroit Voyageur 6
Mesick 42, Kingston 30
Michigan Center 49, Grass Lake 14
Milan 43, Flat Rock 8
Milford 18, Walled Lake Western 15
Montague 14, Ravenna 7
Morley-Stanwood 20, White Cloud 10
Morrice 58, Merritt Academy 8
Mount Pleasant 26, Midland 19
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 58, Caseville 12
Muskegon 62, Wyoming 0
Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Zeeland East 30
Napoleon 41, Hanover-Horton 29
Negaunee 43, Ishpeming 0
Newberry 34, Rudyard 28
North Branch 20, Almont 14, OT
North Central 72, Rapid River 0
Olivet 63, Perry 6
Ortonville Brandon 28, Owosso 7
Peck 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 42
Petersburg Summerfield 36, Adrian Madison 8
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Fowler 6
Pinckney 50, Jackson 20
Pontiac ND 28, Dearborn Divine Child 14
Pontiac def. Royal Oak, forfeit
Portage Central 23, Battle Creek Lakeview 22
Portage Northern 24, Mattawan 7
Portland 49, Charlotte 7
Reed City 22, Big Rapids 7
Reese 35, Cass City 20
Riverview 22, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 6
Rochester Adams 35, Birmingham Seaholm 0
Rockford 21, Hudsonville 16
Rogers City 38, Posen 0
Saginaw Heritage 28, Bay City Central 21
Saginaw Swan Valley 29, Alma 28
Saline 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 7
South Haven def. Allegan, forfeit
Sparta 21, Belding 14, OT
Spring Lake 42, Hamilton 21
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 7
St. Joseph 75, Okemos 0
St. Louis 42, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 7
Sterling Heights Stevenson 31, Macomb Dakota 16
Sturgis 36, Otsego 21
Three Rivers def. Dowagiac Union, forfeit
Traverse City Central 56, Petoskey 0
Traverse City West 40, Alpena 0
Trenton 34, Lincoln Park 7
Troy 14, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Unionville-Sebewaing 48, Brown City 14
Vestaburg def. Onekama, forfeit
Vicksburg 21, Niles 14
Warren Fitzgerald 60, Hazel Park 14
West Bloomfield 28, Lake Orion 21
Westland John Glenn def. Livonia Franklin, forfeit
Westwood 54, Manistique 0
Whiteford 58, Sand Creek 30
Whitehall 33, North Muskegon 0
Zeeland West 48, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedarville vs. Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ccd.
