Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 5A=
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9
CLASS 2A=
¶ Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22
¶ Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Ackerly Sands 53, Lorenzo 8
¶ Benjamin 62, Roby 50
¶ Blanket 68, Gholson 0
¶ Eden 76, Morgan 28
¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Haskell Paint Creek 60, Harrold 0
¶ Jonesboro 64, Saint Jo 50
¶ Knox City 58, Bryson 12
¶ Lingleville 48, Moran 0
¶ Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8
¶ Mertzon Irion County 53, Bronte 6
¶ Whitharral 52, Hart 0
OTHER=
¶ FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
¶ Lubbock Trinity 36, Colleyville Covenant 12
¶ McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso 0
¶ Tribe Consolidated 76, Williamson County Home School 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.
Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.
Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.
Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
