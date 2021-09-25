Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brownstown 48, Seymour 13

Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 0

Carroll (Flora) 34, Tri-Central 0

Caston 26, N. White 10

Centerville 49, Northeastern 0

Churubusco 47, Fremont 0

Columbus East 28, Floyd Central 14

Danville 43, Southmont 0

Eastern (Greentown) 49, Clinton Central 20

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 6

Elkhart 37, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7

Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6

Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne North 7

Indpls Cathedral 51, Hammond Morton 0

Linton 47, N. Daviess 0

Mooresville 45, Franklin 14

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, Pendleton Hts. 0

N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0

Norwell 17, E. Noble 0

Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 0

Paoli 55, Eastern (Greene) 0

Pike Central 41, N. Knox 20

Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7

Salem 48, Corydon 0

Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16

Shenandoah 42, Hagerstown 0

Tipton 42, Northwestern 0

Warsaw 42, Goshen 0

Western 43, Cass 14

Winamac 28, Culver 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 6:23 PM

Sports

Herta paces Long Beach practice as Palou gets comfortable

September 25, 2021 6:21 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 6:21 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 6:21 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 6:21 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service