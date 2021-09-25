Sports

White Sox RHP Cease struck on right arm, leaves game

The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Phil Long AP
CLEVELAND

Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease left a game Friday night after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians.

The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative.

Cease took a shutout into the inning but was hit on his pitching arm by a one-hopper from Bradley Zimmer that rolled behind the mound with one out. Cease grabbed his arm and knelt behind the mound.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa, pitching coach Ethan Katz, a team trainer and the White Sox infielders surrounded Cease, who got to his feet and walked on the infield grass.

Cease threw a couple of pitches from the mound to catcher Zack Collins but walked to the dugout after a discussion with La Russa.

Cease struck out nine, allowed three hits and didn’t walk a batter in 5 1/3 innings. He is 12-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 31 starts.

The White Sox clinched the AL Central on Thursday despite dealing with key injuries to several players.

