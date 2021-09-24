Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Benton 49, Russellville 10
Booneville 49, Two Rivers 6
Cedarville 38, Lavaca 36
Charleston 51, Greenland 0
Greene Co. Tech 42, Forrest City 8
LR Christian 16, Maumelle 10
Lake Hamilton 36, Mountain Home 7
McGehee 42, Drew Central 0
Mountain View 34, Poyen 14
North Little Rock 35, LR Central 6
Osceola def. Corning, forfeit
Prairie Grove 36, Green Forest 6
Prescott 2, Horatio 0
Pulaski Academy 64, Watson Chapel 8
Quitman 52, Conway Christian 8
Star City 10, Monticello 0
Vilonia 49, Clarksville 7
