Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 41, Tecumseh 27
Alva 50, Newkirk 14
Antlers 61, Wilburton 14
Arkoma 40, Porum 14
Barnsdall 36, Claremore Christian 34
Beggs 82, Henryetta 25
Bethany 35, Cache 28
Bethel 32, Christian Heritage Academy 14
Bixby 71, Bartlesville 0
Blanchard 42, John Marshall 13
Bristow 42, Miami 7
Broken Bow 42, Stilwell 0
Carl Albert 42, Guymon 6
Cascia Hall 48, Heavener 0
Cashion 56, Watonga 34
Catoosa 9, Skiatook 7
Central High 34, Bray-Doyle 0
Chandler 18, Crossings Christian School 16
Chelsea 45, Chouteau-Mazie 12
Chickasha 24, Weatherford 13
Choctaw 29, Booker T. Washington 20
Clinton 28, Newcastle 14
Colcord 57, Central Sallisaw 0
Collinsville 71, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Davis 42, Tishomingo 0
Edmond North 23, Putnam City 14
Edmond Santa Fe 49, Edmond Memorial 21
Elk City 56, Elgin 6
Fairland 36, Ketchum 14
Fort Gibson 49, Muldrow 7
Gore 14, Warner 8
Grove 59, Oologah 35
Guthrie 35, Piedmont 14
Heritage Hall 46, McLoud 13
Holland Hall 41, Mannford 0
Hugo 14, Atoka 0
Idabel 46, Valliant 6
Irving Cistercian, Texas 42, Casady 14
Jenks 49, Enid 6
Keota 44, Quinton 8
Lexington 38, Crooked Oak 0
Lincoln Christian 63, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0
Lindsay 40, Coalgate 34
Lone Grove 28, Pauls Valley 26
Luther 48, Blackwell 8
Madill 17, Dickson 14
Marlow 36, Comanche 0
McAlester 19, Bishop Kelley 0
Medford 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Meeker 42, Kellyville 27
Moore 42, Southmoore 0
Mustang 49, Norman North 48
Noble 46, El Reno 21
Oklahoma Bible 30, Southwest Covenant 0
Oklahoma Christian Academy 18, Hinton 16
Oklahoma Union 51, Afton 0
Pawhuska 75, Commerce 14
Pawnee 44, Hominy 36
Perkins-Tryon 31, Anadarko 13
Perry 34, Hennessey 13
Plainview 26, Kingston 0
Pocola 28, Roland 14
Poteau 46, Hilldale 16
Prague 37, Millwood 6
Pryor 31, Tahlequah 14
Quapaw 47, Wyandotte 12
Ringling 35, Stratford 7
Sallisaw 34, McLain/TSST 12
Sand Springs 30, Ponca City 13
Sapulpa 47, Memorial 8
Seiling 60, Cherokee 14
Seminole 28, Stigler 21
Sequoyah-Claremore 19, Kansas 0
Sperry 63, Nowata 12
Spiro 41, Panama 6
Stillwater 35, Deer Creek 28, 2OT
Sulphur 48, Little Axe 0
Tonkawa 27, Morrison 16
Tulsa Rogers 42, Tulsa East Central 6
Tuttle 22, Cushing 7
Union 10, Owasso 7, OT
Velma-Alma 50, Snyder 32
Verdigris 40, Jay 12
Vian 48, Keys (Park Hill) 7
Victory Christian 58, Morris 7
Vinita 56, Central 34
Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14
Washington 42, Purcell 13
Wayne 42, Wynnewood 7
Weleetka 62, Gans 16
Westville 38, Locust Grove 13
Wetumka 48, Caddo 38
Yukon 38, Norman 25
