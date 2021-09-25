Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Swift Current
Tigers 3, Broncos 2 (OT)
First Period
1. Medicine Hat, Hodass 2 (Arp) 14:10.
2. Medicine Hat, Patton 1 (Ferster, Willms) 18:37 (pp).
Penalties — Wyrostok Sc (interference) 17:16; Ward Sc (slashing) 19:58.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Smith Mh (slashing) 2:32; Parsons Mh (roughing) 6:14; Brook Mh (cross checking) 8:12; Nagy Sc (hooking) 13:37; Boehm Mh (high sticking) 19:14.
Third Period
3. Swift Current, Nagy 1 (Davies, Ward) 0:31 (pp).
4. Swift Current, Nagy 2 (Hvidston, Ward) 9:03 (pp).
Penalties — McGinley Sc (roughing) 6:52; Van Impe Mh (cross checking) 7:43; Boehm Mh (tripping) 13:14.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Medicine Hat: Langkow (W, ). Swift Current: Dyck (22 shots, 19 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-4; Swift Current: 2-6.
Referees — Aydon Brown, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Logan Tisdale.
Attendance — 00 at Swift Current.
