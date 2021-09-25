Vardy scores at both ends as Leicester held 2-2 by Burnley

Jamie Vardy scored an own-goal but still rescued a point for Leicester on Saturday and kept Burnley waiting for its first victory of the season.

The striker put through his own net for the first time in his career but his brace ensured the Foxes grabbed a 2-2 draw.

Maxwel Cornet’s goal left Burnley on the brink of its first win at Leicester for 14 years before Vardy struck with five minutes left.

Chris Wood thought he had stolen the points in stoppage time when he headed in but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

The draw kept the battling Clarets, who impressed with their defensive resolve, in the Premier League drop zone while the Foxes sit 12th.

Matt Lowton set the tone early when he produced a fine block to deny Harvey Barnes when he arrived to meet Ademola Lookman’s cross

Youri Tielemans drilled over before teeing up Vardy, only for the striker to head over after 10 minutes.

The forward, making his 400th career appearance, should have scored and he marked his milestone in the worst possible fashion by giving Burnley a 12th-minute lead.

The Clarets had been bright going forward and, when Cornet won a corner, Ashley Westwood swung it in and Vardy, at the near post, glanced the ball past his own goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester mounted a response and Barnes tested Nick Pope from distance as the hosts dominated the ball.

And Vardy scored at the right end eight minutes before the break. Referee Chris Kavanagh played a good advantage after Barnes was fouled and, when Tielemans fed Vardy, the striker's first-time effort found the bottom corner.

Yet, just three minutes later, Burnley stunned the Foxes again when Cornet grabbed his first Clarets goal.

The industrious Matěj Vydra wriggled free on the right and his deep cross found Cornet to arrow a fine volley past Schmeichel from 12 yards.

Leicester again dominated possession after the break but failed to force Pope into any meaningful save. James Tarkowski headed Tielemans’ drive behind with seven minutes left and, just as it looked like Burnley would hold on, Vardy struck again.

Kelechi Iheanacho put him clear on the left and, when Pope raced out, the striker rounded him to roll in the equalizer.