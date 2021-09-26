Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 14, Parkland 7
Archbishop Ryan 32, Archbishop Carroll 6
Beaver Area 21, Seton-LaSalle 7
Bishop Canevin 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Somerset 24
Bishop Shanahan 49, Penn Wood 8
Bonner-Prendergast 28, Philadelphia West Catholic 7
Cardinal O'Hara 21, Lansdale Catholic 0
Central Bucks South 28, Neshaminy 27
Chester 38, Oxford 21
Clairton 38, Riverview 0
Cowanesque Valley 50, Columbia-Montour 12
Delaware Valley 39, Abington Heights 7
Erie McDowell 49, Erie 12
Exeter 42, West York 0
Frankford 29, Benjamin Franklin 0
Greenville 50, Kennedy Catholic 14
Harrisburg 34, Carlisle 14
Hughesville 46, Warrior Run 7
Imhotep Charter 50, Gratz 7
Kiski School 35, Peddie, N.J. 26
La Salle 38, McDonogh School, Md. 14
Latin Charter 28, West Philadelphia 8
Mid Valley 42, Scranton Holy Cross 6
North Schuylkill 60, Pen Argyl 27
Palmyra 35, Milton Hershey 14
Penn-Trafford 54, Shaler 14
Pope John Paul II 49, Upper Perkiomen 0
Portage Area 49, Conemaugh Valley 13
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 48, Germantown Academy 27
Rustin 16, Downingtown East 14
Southern Huntingdon 41, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
St. John's, D.C. 38, Archbishop Wood 0
The Hill School 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 21
Troy 21, Wellsboro 0
Western Beaver 22, Summit Academy 0
Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Pittston Area 21
Wilmington 54, Lakeview 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
