Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Center-Stanton 44, Drake/Anamoose 19
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Tioga 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
