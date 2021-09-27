Colorado faces Austin FC after 3 straight home draws

Austin FC (6-16-4) vs. Colorado Rapids (12-4-9)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -160, Austin FC +423, Draw +310; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Austin FC after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall and 3-1-3 at home in the 2020 season. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-seventh game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 40-27 through its first 26 games of MLS play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: None listed.

Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).