Brighton scores in stoppage time, draws at Palace 1-1 in EPL

The Associated Press

Brighton's Leandro Trossard, left, and Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Brighton, at Selhurst Park, London, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
LONDON

Neil Maupay ran through to lob home a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time and earn Brighton a 1-1 draw at local rival Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday.

Brighton would have climbed into first place with a win but still left Selhurst Park satisfied after Maupay's late equalizer, which came as Joel Veltman helped the ball forward from just inside his own half following a poor clearance by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Conor Gallagher was fouled in the box by Leandro Trossard as the midfielder ran nto the area.

Palace was denied just a second victory of the season under recently hired manager Patrick Vieira, after beating Tottenham 3-0 in its last home match.

Brighton stayed in sixth place but moved into a tie for points with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton, who are all a point behind leader Liverpool.

