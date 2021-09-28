Corbin scheduled to start for Washington against Colorado

Washington Nationals (65-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (71-85, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (9-15, 5.87 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (6-8, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -139, Nationals +119; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 46-33 in home games in 2020. Colorado is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with 89 total runs batted in.

The Nationals are 30-49 on the road. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .332, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .452.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-4. Josiah Gray notched his second victory and Luis Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Washington. German Marquez took his 11th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 136 hits and has 78 RBIs.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .473.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).