Houser, Brewers to take on Mikolas, Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (94-63, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (88-69, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 43-33 in home games in 2020. St. Louis's lineup has 192 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads the club with 34 homers.

The Brewers have gone 49-27 away from home. Milwaukee has hit 190 home runs as a team this season. Avisail Garcia leads the club with 29, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-2. Adam Wainwright notched his 17th victory and Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Jandel Gustave took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 34 home runs and has 105 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 132 hits and has 87 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, .304 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).