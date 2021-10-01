Thursday’s Scores

Read Next

LOS ANGELES — Fernando Tatis Jr. became just the fifth player to ever hit a ball that sailed past the left field stands at Dodger Stadium, but the San Diego Padres got swept out of the park again on Thursday night.

An 8-3 victory completed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ third straight series sweep of the Padres, the first time that has happened since 1974 and just the second time it has occurred in the 53 years the teams have been playing.