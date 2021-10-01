Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
La Cueva 41, Eldorado 0
Las Cruces 42, Carlsbad 13
Magdalena 52, Alamo-Navajo 0
Manzano 42, Del Norte 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
La Cueva 41, Eldorado 0
Las Cruces 42, Carlsbad 13
Magdalena 52, Alamo-Navajo 0
Manzano 42, Del Norte 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Mookie Betts and Corey Seager homered back-to-back in the first inning, Justin Turner and AJ Pollock did the same in the fourth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres with an 8-3 victory.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments