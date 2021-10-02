Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Lakota Nations Invitational=

Pool A=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-22

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Pine Ridge, 22-25, 27-15, 29-27

Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15

Crow Creek def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-22

Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-10, 25-14

Pine Ridge def. Little Wound, 25-20, 25-14

Pine Ridge def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 25-7

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Santee, Neb. def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Santee, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16

Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-10, 25-14

White River def. Crow Creek, 25-16, 25-10

White River def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-14

White River def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15

White River def. Santee, Neb., 25-13, 25-18

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Little Wound, 25-15, 25-16

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-11

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Pine Ridge, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16

Pool B=

Custer def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-15

Custer def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-12

Custer def. Oelrichs, 25-10, 25-6

Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23

Custer def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-13

Lower Brule def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-13

Lower Brule def. St. Francis Indian, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

Red Cloud def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-9

Red Cloud def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-12

Red Cloud def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-21, 25-14

Red Cloud def. Todd County, 14-25, 25-10, 25-23

St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-4

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Oelrichs, 25-15, 25-15

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 25-12

Todd County def. Crazy Horse, 25-10, 25-10

Todd County def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-21

Todd County def. Oelrichs, 25-15, 25-12

Todd County def. St. Francis Indian, 25-9, 25-15

Twin Cities Tournament=

Blue Pool=

Burns, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 25-11, 25-23

Gering, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 22-25, 25-13, 25-9

Gold Pool=

Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26

Rapid City Central def. St. Thomas More, 25-20, 25-17

Sidney, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14

White Pool=

Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-14, 25-23

Grand Island Northwest, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-20, 25-12

Rapid City Stevens def. North Platte, Neb., 25-11, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 12:43 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 12:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service