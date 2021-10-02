Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Pool A=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-22
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Pine Ridge, 22-25, 27-15, 29-27
Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15
Crow Creek def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-22
Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-10, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. Little Wound, 25-20, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 25-7
Santee, Neb. def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Santee, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16
Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-10, 25-14
White River def. Crow Creek, 25-16, 25-10
White River def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-14
White River def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
White River def. Santee, Neb., 25-13, 25-18
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Little Wound, 25-15, 25-16
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-11
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Pine Ridge, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16
Pool B=
Custer def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-15
Custer def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-12
Custer def. Oelrichs, 25-10, 25-6
Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23
Custer def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-13
Lower Brule def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-13
Lower Brule def. St. Francis Indian, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23
Red Cloud def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-9
Red Cloud def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-12
Red Cloud def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-21, 25-14
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 14-25, 25-10, 25-23
St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-4
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Oelrichs, 25-15, 25-15
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 25-12
Todd County def. Crazy Horse, 25-10, 25-10
Todd County def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-21
Todd County def. Oelrichs, 25-15, 25-12
Todd County def. St. Francis Indian, 25-9, 25-15
Twin Cities Tournament=
Blue Pool=
Burns, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 25-11, 25-23
Gering, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 22-25, 25-13, 25-9
Gold Pool=
Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26
Rapid City Central def. St. Thomas More, 25-20, 25-17
Sidney, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14
White Pool=
Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-14, 25-23
Grand Island Northwest, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-20, 25-12
Rapid City Stevens def. North Platte, Neb., 25-11, 25-15
