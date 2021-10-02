Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wallace, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Pool A=
Santee def. Crow Creek, S.D., 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Santee def. Little Wound, S.D., 25-21, 25-16
Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-10, 25-14
Santee def. Wyoming Indian, Wyo., 17-25, 25-13, 25-18
Lincoln Northeast Invitational=
Pool B=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-5
Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-15
Pool C=
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-16
Twin Cities Tournament=
Blue Pool=
Gering def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-16
Gering def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 22-25, 25-13, 25-9
Gold Pool=
Alliance def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 20-25, 25-23, 28-26
Sidney def. Alliance, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12
Sidney def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 20-25, 25-19, 25-14
Red Pool=
McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-22, 25-15
White Pool=
Grand Island Northwest def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-16
