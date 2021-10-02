Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 37, Cold Springs 13
Alabama Christian Academy 56, Ashford 16
Alexandria 35, Hayden 0
Aliceville 46, Lamar County 28
American Christian Academy 49, Holt 0
Andalusia 41, Headland 2
Anniston 55, White Plains 12
Arab 17, Pell City 6
Ariton 49, Abbeville 6
Autauga Academy 21, Munroe Day, Fla. 12
Autaugaville 69, Barbour County 0
Baker 61, Murphy 19
Bayside Academy 28, Flomaton 21
Berry 59, Lynn 18
Bibb County 55, Wilcox Central 8
Billingsley 47, Verbena 8
Blount 46, Robertsdale 7
Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 21
Brantley 46, Samson 18
Briarwood Christian 28, Shades Valley 7
Brooks 27, West Limestone 20
Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8
Calera 20, Stanhope Elmore 3
Carver-Montgomery 33, Robert E. Lee 15
Catholic-Montgomery 63, Pike County 0
Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 12
Central - Clay County 62, Talladega 7
Central-Phenix City 21, Auburn 7
Cherokee County 34, Munford 21
Chickasaw 34, Cottage Hill 7
Childersburg 41, Beulah 21
Choctaw County 54, A.L. Johnson 0
Clarke County 74, Washington County 0
Clay-Chalkville 46, Jackson Olin 14
Cleveland 49, Southeastern 0
Cottonwood 36, Houston County 22
Cullman 17, Decatur 14
DAR 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 10
Dadeville 59, Goshen 0
Dale County 33, Bullock County 12
Daphne 55, Alma Bryant 7
Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14
Deshler 49, Wilson 6
Dora 32, Fultondale 0
Dothan 29, Carroll-Ozark 15
East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28
East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14
Elba 47, Geneva County 7
Escambia Academy 22, Chipley, Fla. 6
Eufaula 33, Valley 0
Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6
Fairview 21, Boaz 18
Fort Payne 28, Scottsboro 0
Fruitdale 20, McIntosh 6
Fyffe 45, Plainview 19
Gadsden 21, Tuscaloosa County 16
Geneva 34, Straughn 21
Geraldine 53, Brindlee Mountain 0
Good Hope 20, Etowah 19
Greenville 40, Rehobeth 0
Grissom 29, Austin 24
Gulf Shores 44, Citronelle 7
Guntersville 63, Sardis 6
Hackleburg 62, Shoals Christian 12
Hale County 47, Monroe County 6
Haleyville 31, Hamilton 29
Handley 35, Jacksonville 20
Hartselle 45, Athens 34
Helena 48, Chilton County 40
Hillcrest 49, Northridge 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Linden 0
Hokes Bluff 35, Weaver 0
Holly Pond 59, Tarrant 6
Homewood 49, Huffman 14
Hoover 34, Hewitt-Trussville 10
Hubbard 55, Vina 26
Hubbertville 48, South Lamar 33
Ider 36, Victory Chr. 7
Isabella 24, Highland Home 18, OT
J.B. Pennington 43, Carbon Hill 42
Jackson 30, Williamson 12
James Clemens 45, Florence 42
Kinston 35, Florala 20
LaFayette 33, Ranburne 14
Lanett 47, Vincent 6
Lauderdale County 49, Clements 20
Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28
Leeds 28, Center Point 0
Leroy 47, J.U. Blacksher 21
Lexington 42, Hatton 8
Liberty County, Fla. 40, Northside Methodist 21
Lowndes Academy 37, Crenshaw Christian Academy 26
Luverne 45, Calhoun 0
Macon-East 28, Jackson Academy 12
Madison Academy 42, Randolph School 16
Marbury 10, Sipsey Valley 7
Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert County 20
McAdory 40, Brookwood 7
McGill-Toolen 31, Baldwin County 21
McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 6
Meek 34, Marion County 14
Midfield 26, Winston County 6
Millry 34, Marengo 20
Minor 54, Jasper 44
Montevallo 37, West Blocton 36
Moody 63, St. Clair County 0
Muscle Shoals 56, Hazel Green 7
North Jackson 20, Madison County 15
Northside 34, Fayette County 0
Notasulga 32, Loachapoka 12
Oak Grove 50, Curry 16
Oakman 32, Susan Moore 14
Ohatchee 28, Piedmont 24
Oneonta 34, Hanceville 6
Opelika 52, Russell County 35
Opp 41, Providence Christian 18
Paul Bryant 38, Bessemer City 13
Pelham 41, Wetumpka 14
Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 10, Mobile Christian 8
Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7
Phillips-Bear Creek 76, Cherokee 0
Pickens County 53, Brilliant 0
Pike Liberal Arts 42, Tuscaloosa Academy 14
Pike Road 60, Charles Henderson 6
Pineview Christian 66, Marshall Christian 32
Pinson Valley 40, Mortimer Jordan 24
Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20
Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 25
Prattville 17, Enterprise 16
Priceville 58, Rogers 43
R.C. Hatch 50, J.F. Shields 0
Ragland 25, Donoho 0
Ramsay 34, Carver-Birmingham 21
Red Level 22, Georgiana 14
Russellville 51, Ardmore 0
Saint Luke's Episcopal 31, Greene County 0
Saks 61, Pleasant Valley 0
Sand Rock 56, Locust Fork 14
Saraland 28, Spanish Fort 16
Section 21, Falkville 6
Selma 32, Jemison 7
Shelby County 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
Slocomb 35, New Brockton 7
Southside-Gadsden 13, Springville 6
Southside-Selma 36, Prattville Christian Academy 7
Spring Garden 47, Gaston 0
St. James 52, B.T. Washington 24
St. Michael Catholic 42, W.S. Neal 6
St. Paul's 55, Satsuma 14
Sweet Water 48, Southern Choctaw 6
Sylvania 49, Asbury 6
T.R. Miller 39, Excel 0
Tallassee 35, Beauregard 7
Tanner 47, Whitesburg Christian 12
Theodore 36, Davidson 3
Thomasville 36, Greensboro 6
Thompson 49, Vestavia Hills 7
Thorsby 46, Francis Marion 12
Trinity Presbyterian 17, Reeltown 14
UMS-Wright 34, Faith Academy 26
Valiant Cross 38, Morgan Academy 25
Valley Head 41, Appalachian 24
Vigor 46, Escambia County 0
Wadley 29, Woodland 0
Walter Wellborn 51, Glencoe 10
Wenonah 40, Cordova 27
West End 17, Westbrook Christian 13
West Morgan 27, Central-Florence 24
West Point 43, Crossville 6
Westminster Christian Academy 31, New Hope 28
Winfield 41, Vinemont 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments