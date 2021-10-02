Sports

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Lake 40, Engadine 30

Detroit Community def. Southfield Bradford Academy, forfeit

Detroit Pershing def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 27, Allen Park Cabrini 12

Indian River-Inland Lakes 63, Whittemore-Prescott 22

Lake Linden-Hubbell 34, Stephenson 30

Madison Heights Lamphere 56, Center Line 22

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 23, Warren Howland, Ohio 12

Marion 66, Manistee Catholic Central 30

Mount Clemens def. Pontiac A&T, forfeit

Pickford 50, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 0

Portland St. Patrick 21, Vestaburg 20

Traverse City St. Francis 63, Tawas 0

Warren Fitzgerald 42, Madison Heights Madison 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
