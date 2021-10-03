Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Morse 56, Ellsworth 6
Oak Hill 25, Bucksport 20
Wells 49, Winslow 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Morse 56, Ellsworth 6
Oak Hill 25, Bucksport 20
Wells 49, Winslow 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Center 56, Harrisonville 6KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments