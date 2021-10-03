Sports

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Morse 56, Ellsworth 6

Oak Hill 25, Bucksport 20

Wells 49, Winslow 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
October 03, 2021

