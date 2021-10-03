Sports

Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 34, Akr. Buchtel 20

Akr. Hoban 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 3

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Ellet 18

Cin. Elder 59, Cin. Moeller 58

Cin. Hughes 46, Cin. Woodward 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Mich. 23, Warren Howland 12

Mogadore 33, Hunting Valley University 18

Shaker Hts. 38, E. Cle. Shaw 6

St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

