Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22

Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19

281 Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-21

Great Plains Conference Tournament=

Pool C=

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18

Lakota Nations Invitational=

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Championship=

White River def. Custer, 25-16, 25-17

Pool A=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Little Wound, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23

Little Wound def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-18

Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18

Pine Ridge def. Santee, Neb., 25-21, 25-19

Santee, Neb. def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-21

White River def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-16, 25-14

White River def. Marty Indian, 25-9, 25-3

White River def. Wyoming Indian, Wyo., 25-17, 25-22

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 26-27

Pool B=

Crazy Horse def. Oelrichs, 25-0, 25-0

Custer def. St. Francis Indian, 25-22, 25-8

Custer def. Todd County, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21

Lower Brule def. Oelrichs, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15

Lower Brule def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-11

Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-10, 25-16

St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs, 25-17, 25-23

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-8

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-21

Todd County def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 13-25, 28-26

Semifinal=

Custer def. Santee, Neb., 25-9, 24-26, 25-16

White River def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-9

Third Place=

Santee, Neb. def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-18

Mile High Lead-Deadwood Tournament=

Bronze Pool=

Lakota Tech def. Newell, 25-14, 25-17

New Underwood def. Lakota Tech, 25-23, 25-17

New Underwood def. Newell, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13

Gold Pool=

Hot Springs def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 26-24, 25-16

Hot Springs def. Kadoka Area, 25-18, 25-14

Kadoka Area def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 26-24, 16-25, 25-18

Pool A=

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Lakota Tech, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-21

Lead-Deadwood def. Lakota Tech, 25-22, 24-26, 25-20

Pool B=

Hot Springs def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-18

New Underwood def. Wall, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23

Wall def. Hot Springs, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17

Pool C=

Harding County def. Newell, 25-17, 25-17

Kadoka Area def. Harding County, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Kadoka Area def. Newell, 25-14, 25-20

Silver Pool=

Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-14

Harding County def. Wall, 26-24, 25-19

Wall def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 14-25, 25-10

Twin Cities Tournament=

Championship Bracket=

Ogallala, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-11

Consolation=

Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 27-25

Seventh Place=

Gering, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11

Pool Play=

North Platte, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-13, 26-24

Rapid City Stevens def. Burns, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13

Rapid City Stevens def. North Platte, Neb., 19-25, 26-24, 25-20

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-15, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-21, 25-15

Torrington, Wyo. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-7, 18-25, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 03, 2021 7:11 AM

Sports

HKO-WHL-Standings

October 03, 2021 7:11 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 03, 2021 7:11 AM

Sports

Camp’s 3 TD passes lead South Dakota past Indiana State

October 03, 2021 7:11 AM

Sports

Tim DeMorat’s TD lifts Fordham to 42-41 win over Lafayette

October 03, 2021 7:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service