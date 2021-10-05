Sports

Spanish club Getafe fires coach Míchel after winless start

The Associated Press

MADRID

Getafe fired coach Míchel González on Monday after their winless start in the Spanish league.

The club made the announcement a day after drawing with Real Sociedad 1-1 that earned its first point of the season.

Getafe lost its first seven matches for its worst ever start in the league. It was outscored 12-2 in that run. It hadn't lost seven in a row since 2016.

Getafe sits last in the 20-team Spanish league standings.

Levante is the only other team yet to win in the league.

Míchel, a former midfielder who played for Real Madrid, had been at the helm of Getafe since May.

His replacement wasn't immediately announced.

